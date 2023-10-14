CWC 2023: India bundle out Pakistan for 191 in blockbuster clash

Indian fans painted the Narendra Modi Stadium painted blue and supported the home team as the 12th man. This is the eighth Cricket World Cup clash between the arch-rivals. India has won all the previous seven encounters between the two sides.

Put to bat first, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq started in a positive fashion While playing cautiously against the disciplined Jasprit Bumrah as the duo took their chances against any loose delivery from Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit, however, persisted with his pacers, and the move bore fruits as 'Miya Magic' Siraj struck in the eighth over and got one to jag in, trapping Abdullah Shafique's leg before.

Imam and captain Babar Azam tried to ensure that Pakistan went ahead at a healthy scoring rate.

Babar got off to a fine start pretty quickly, hitting three fours off Hardik Pandya in his first 10 balls. Just when Pakistan was closing into a run rate close to six, Imam went for an expansive drive and ended up edging a Pandya delivery to wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

Ravindra Jadeja provided India with a chance for another wicket, however, Mohammad Rizwan reviewed and survived the call after it turned out that the ball was straying down the leg side hit the pads of Mohammad Rizwan, and the umpire raised his finger. However, Rizwan reviewed and survived the call after it turned out that the ball was straying down the leg side. Rizwan then joined forces with Babar to keep Pakistan close to five at the 20-over mark.