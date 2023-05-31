Cycle races held in Budgam

Srinagar: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Budgam organised Cycle races in the district on Wednesday.

The guest cycle race was held at Zone Budgam from SIDCO Housing Colony Ompora to Airport Wall.

The race was flagged off by, PEM Momtaza Bano. Despite the intermittent rains, a large number of enthusiastic students participated in the cycle race.

Another cycle race in the district was held in Zone Magam for Under-17 boys from Wata Magam to Pethi Kanihama and back.

The event was flagged off by ZPEO Magam GH. Nabi Shah. The event witnessed the participation of 40 Cyclists from different schools of the Zone.