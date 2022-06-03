Cycling carries huge socio-economic, environmental message: Div Com
Srinagar, June 3: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today flagged-off a cycle rally from GhantaGharLalChowk, here to commemorate ‘World Bicycle Day’.
The cycle rally was organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra.
Addressing the participants at the historic GhantaGharLalChowk, the Div Com who was also the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the Sports Council to celebrate World Bicycle Day.
He said besides being a sports activity, cycling carries a huge socio-economic and environmental message. He also said that such unique initiatives should be organized more often, adding that the purpose of this rally is to create awareness about cycling among people so that cycling becomes a daily routine for fitness and a measure to safeguard the environment.
LalChowk, the starting point of the rally witnessed a huge rush of cyclists in the wee hours and from here the participants pedalled via M.A Road-TRC Signal-Dalgate-along the embankment of Dal Lake up to the Cheshmashahi Crossing and finally culminating the rally at Botanical Garden Parking.
Many hydration points were set up en route in Srinagar to keep cyclists hydrated.
The rally witnessed a massive participation of cyclists, with more than 300 cyclists pedalling in the rally besides 50 officials from other departments including officials of the Sports Council led by NuzhatGazala, Divisional Sports Officer Central, and other employees from the Department of Youth Services and Sports besides J&K Police and J&K Bank.
Though the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 3 to be celebrated as World Bicycle Day in 2018, in J&K the day was celebrated for the first time today.