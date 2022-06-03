Cycling carries huge socio-economic, environmental message: Div Com

Addressing the participants at the historic GhantaGharLalChowk, the Div Com who was also the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the Sports Council to celebrate World Bicycle Day.

He said besides being a sports activity, cycling carries a huge socio-economic and environmental message. He also said that such unique initiatives should be organized more often, adding that the purpose of this rally is to create awareness about cycling among people so that cycling becomes a daily routine for fitness and a measure to safeguard the environment.