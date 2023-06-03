Cycling event held at Old Secretariat to commemorate ‘World Bicycle Day’

Srinagar, June 3: A cycling event was held today at Old Secretariat, here to commemorate ‘World Bicycle Day’ under the theme ‘Cycle for Health’ with an aim to spread the message to protect the environment and promote fitness among the youth.
The event was organized by Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar under the auspices of National Health Mission, J&K/ Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, and in collaboration with Chief Education Officer, Srinagar and District Youth and Sports Officer.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain graced the occasion as chief guest and flagged off the cycling event from Old Secretariat, Srinagar.
The rally passed through M A Road then TRC and returned via Residency road, finally culminating at Old secretariat, Srinagar.
The Chief Medical Officer thanked all the dignitaries, especially the Police, Traffic and Information department, and all participants for making it a successful event.
The event was sponsored by Curve Electric and Kashmir Mountaineering Bike Association, Srinagar in promoting ‘Physical and Mental well-being through Eco-friendly Conveyance’.
Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan, HOD, SPM, GMC Srinagar, Dr Shafi Koka State Nodal Officer, NHM,J&K District Youth & Sports Officer, Srinagar, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, MS JLNM Hospital, Srinagar, Dy Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, District Immunisation Officer, Srinagar, Block Medical Officer /Zonal Medical Officers of District Srinagar were present at the event.