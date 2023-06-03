Cycling event held at Old Secretariat to commemorate ‘World Bicycle Day’

The event was organized by Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar under the auspices of National Health Mission, J&K/ Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, and in collaboration with Chief Education Officer, Srinagar and District Youth and Sports Officer.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain graced the occasion as chief guest and flagged off the cycling event from Old Secretariat, Srinagar.

The rally passed through M A Road then TRC and returned via Residency road, finally culminating at Old secretariat, Srinagar.