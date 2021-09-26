Cycling event held in Sopore

Srinagar: The pedal against drugs cycling event was held in Sopore on Sunday which was organised by J&K Hussaini Club.

The event was held from Main Chowk Sopore to Government Higher Secondary Institute Botingoo. Around 80 cyclists in three categories from various areas of Baramulla participated in this championship.

Sudanshu Verma SSP Sopore, was chief guest on the occasion among others were present were cyclist Aadil Teli, Muhammad Mustafa Principal Botingoo, SHO Warpora and SHO Sopore, Advocate Azim Pandith, Sr. Members of JKHSC Ahsan Ali, Rafiq Dar and Vilayat Hussain.

In the Sub Junior category Mohd. Aman got first place while Abu Bakar and Saad got second and third positions respectively.

In the junior group Arfat Bashir got first position while Asim Teli and Adnan Bashir got second and third positions respectively, in the senior group Manan Hassan won the Championship while Nadeem, Aqib retained second and third spots.