Cycling tour organised by Kashmir Mountain Biking concludes

As per a statement, the event started from Bakshi Stadium Srinagar and concluded at Lakhanpur. The event was flagged off by Superintendent of Police, Faheem Ali.

Four cyclists participants SaqibLateef, Amir Manzoor, AatifManzoor and Hilal Ahmad Dar took part in the event.

The cyclistskickstarted from Bakshi Stadium Srinagar on August 12 at around 6:30 am and they reached Jammu on August 12 at around 9.30pm. On day two of the tour, four cyclists started from Jammu on August 13 at around 6.30 am and reached Lakhanpur at 11.30 pm. On the completion of this cycling event, several guests honoured all the cyclists.