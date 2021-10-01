Cyclist Adil Teli calls on Advisor Khan

Srinagar, Oct 1: Adil Teli who has the record of fastest cycle expedition from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 8 days 1 hour and 39 minutes today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan here.
Adil Teli has entered the Guinness book of world records with this feat.
Advisor took keen interest to listen from Adil Teli about his expedition, hobbies, future plans and his suggestions.
Adil Teli showed interest in taking an expedition from Manali to Leh very soon.
The Advisor assured him that the UT Administration will provide all possible support in his expected expedition.