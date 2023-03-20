Cyclist Waheed finishes 3rd in HCL Cyclothon, bags Rs 1.15 lakh prize

Srinagar, Mar 20: The top cyclist of Kashmir Waheed Ahmad on Sunday finished third in the HCL Cyclothon, Noida 2023.
Waheed who hails from the Budgam district of Kashmir bagged third place in the 55-kilometre category race. He also bagged the cheque of rupees 1.15 lakhs for finishing third.
Waheed is a well-known cyclist of J&K and has bagged medals for J&K at the National level. Last year he was the only cyclist from J&K to qualify for the National Games. He has been regularly participating in Cyclothon events and bagging positions.