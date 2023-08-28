Dadoo Rangers, Royal Goodwill emerge victorious

The excitement continued in the second match of the day at JKPL Season 2 as Royal Goodwill secured a victory over owners Sultan Warriors Baramulla, winning by 4 wickets. SWB batting first, scored 189/10.Imtiyaz Bhat scored 92 runs in 57 balls. The standout performer was Zahid Dar who played brilliantly and scored 42 runs in 20 balls. Omais Itoo and Zahid Dar won the game for royal goodwill. For SWB Kulwinder Singh took 3 wickets. Later Omais Itoo was declared Game changer and Zahid Dar was given man of the match award.