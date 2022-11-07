Darakhshan Andrabi chairs concluding function of Women’s Wushu League

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today participated in the North Zune Sub Junior, Junior & Senior Women’s Wushu League concluding function as the chief guest at the Sheri-Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium in Srinagar.

The tournament was held from November 5 to 7. Dr Andrabi distributed trophies among the winning teams from all the states of North Zone and later addressed the gathering of sportspersons and their coaches. “I congratulate Kuldeep Handoo, the National Wushu coach and a Dronacharya Award winner sportsperson for registering our youth power at the national & global stage.”