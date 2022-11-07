Darakhshan Andrabi chairs concluding function of Women’s Wushu League

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today participated in the North Zune Sub Junior, Junior & Senior Women’s Wushu League concluding function as the chief guest at the Sheri-Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium in Srinagar.
The tournament was held from November 5 to 7. Dr Andrabi distributed trophies among the winning teams from all the states of North Zone and later addressed the gathering of sportspersons and their coaches. “I congratulate Kuldeep Handoo, the National Wushu coach and a Dronacharya Award winner sportsperson for registering our youth power at the national & global stage.”
“I am happy to see the future Olympians here. The New India’s strength is the emergence of Women’s power in all the spheres of life including sports,” said Dr Darakhshan.
She praised the Khelo India mission which has made India a global power and our government, our sports guides and coaches and our young sportspersons are toiling hard to make India a sports superpower in the near future. “Keeping pace with the rest of the country, J&K under the visionary leadership of LG Sinha is also doing wonders in the sports sector,” said the Waqf Board Chairperson. Dr Andrabi praised the young sports stars for their dedicated efforts for excellence and wished them a bright future in sports.