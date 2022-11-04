Dardic Legions Shimsha win Shaheed Zulfikar Ali tournament

Kargil, Nov 4: Dardic Legions Shimsha Cricket won the ShaheedZulfikar Ali T-20 Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament, which was held in Kargil, Ladakh.
The final match of the ShaheedZulfikar Ali T-20 Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament was played on Thursday at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium BiamathangKargil between Friends Drass and Dardic Legions Shimsha, which was won by DL Shimsha by 2 runs.
Captain of Friends Drass won the toss and opted to bat first in a good batting track which worked in their favour. Taking advantage, Friends Drass managed to score 188/9 in 20 overs.
Chasing a huge total Dardic Shimsha could score 186 losing eight wickets in 20 overs.
Ibrahim LodhiMoSeries was declared man of the match while Mehmood lone was adjudged man of the series.
The Tournament was organised by Ladakh police.
Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC-KargilFeroz Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides the family of ShaheedZulfikar Ali, Deputy Commissioner KargilSantoshSukhdev and SSP KargilAnayat Ali Choudhary were present on the occasion.
In addition Executive Councillors, Officials, Sarpanches, Panches, respectable citizens, senior players and huge spectators witnessed the event.
CEC LAHDC-KargilFeroz Khan hailed the Ladakh police for organising the event.
Senior Superintendent of Police KargilAnayat Ali Choudhary said that it is a tribute to the warriors of our beloved nation by Ladakh Police.
The tournament was held on the most picturesque grounds in Kargil, Ladakh, and was organised by the Kargil district police.
Several teams from the district, he said, took part in the event, and the winners received prizes for their efforts.
He stated that the winning team received a reward of one lakh rupees, while the runner-up team received a reward of fifty thousand rupees.