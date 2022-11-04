Dardic Legions Shimsha win Shaheed Zulfikar Ali tournament

The final match of the ShaheedZulfikar Ali T-20 Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament was played on Thursday at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium BiamathangKargil between Friends Drass and Dardic Legions Shimsha, which was won by DL Shimsha by 2 runs.

Captain of Friends Drass won the toss and opted to bat first in a good batting track which worked in their favour. Taking advantage, Friends Drass managed to score 188/9 in 20 overs.