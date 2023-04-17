Day 1: Sri Lanka reach 386/4 against Ireland in 1st Test

At the end of the first day, Dinesh Chandimal (18*) and Prabath Jayasuriya (12*) were unbeaten for the hosts. SL had scored 386/4 in 88 overs. After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka was off to a good start. Openers Nishan Madushka and Karunaratne provided a solid foundation for a huge total.

SL played an aggressive brand of cricket, reaching the 50-run mark in just 11.3 overs.