DC Bandipora flags off 3-day trekking expedition to Gurez

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad flagged off a 3-day trekking expedition of girls from Mini Secretariat Bandipora to Gurez Valley.

The expedition for girl contingent of different age groups is being organised by Youth Services and Sports Department Bandipora.

Officials from district youth services and sports department were present on the occasion.

Organised under the banner of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh, as many as 50 young female students from all five educational zones of Bandipora are participating in the event.

The DC was informed that a contingent, comprising boys of different age groups recently completed 3-day trekking expedition to Gurez and was earlier flagged off this week from Mini Secretariat Bandipora.

The DC Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on the occasion wished the best of luck to the participants and emphasized in his address that such expeditions provide an opportunity to connect with the natural beauty of their homeland while fostering teamwork and physical fitness.