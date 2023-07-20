DC Bandipora inaugurates Police Martyrs' Memorial Cricket Tournament

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais along with the SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma Thursday inaugurated 'Police Martyrs Memorial’ Cricket Tournament at SK Sports Stadium Bandipora.

As many as 18 teams from across the district are participating in the tournament.

This cricket event is being organised by the District Police Bandipora in collaboration with the Cricket Association Bandipora, with the aim to pay homage to the brave police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community.

The opening ceremony of the tournament marked the presence of esteemed guests, local dignitaries, cricket enthusiasts, and members of the bereaved families of fallen police martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC expressed his profound gratitude to the district police and Cricket Association Bandipora for organising such a significant event that honours the sacrifices of our courageous police force.

Dr Owais highlighted the importance of recognizing the efforts of these unsung heroes, who work tirelessly day and night to maintain peace and harmony in the region.