DC Bandipora inaugurates Syed Hashmeer Football tournament

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Friday inaugurated the 9th edition of Syed Hashmeer Football Cup-2023 at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Bandipora.

The tournament is being held in the memory of sportsperson Late Bilal Ahmad Tantray and is being organised and self-sponsored by Hashmee Football Club Bandipora in collaboration with JK Sports Council and DFA Bandipora.

The Inaugural Match was played between Ali Jan FC Srinagar and Elites Blues Baramulla.

Officials said 16 local teams from District Bandipora and 8 teams from outside District are participating in the tournament.

On the occasion, Dr Owais interacted with the players and appreciated them for taking part in sports activities. He also hailed the services of organisers in providing opportunities to the local youth to spend their energies in productive work.