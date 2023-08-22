DC Budgam declares Inter-Zonal District Level Kho-Kho, Kabaddi girls competitions open

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today declared Inter Zonal, District level Kho- Kho and Kabaddi competitions open at District Sports Ground Budgam.

The event was organised by District Youth Services and Sports Office Budgam, in which hundreds of students from all 12 zones are participating. Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, DC welcomed the participating students at District Headquarter Stadium and appreciated them to give their best during competitions.

He said that the District Budgam has abundant Sports talent with youth full of aspirations & creativity to create a niche in sports and in other fields.