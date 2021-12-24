DC Budgam inaugurates playfield at Chadoora
Budgam, Dec 24: The District Development Commissioner, (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inaugurated a newly developed playfield at village Gowharpora in Chadoora Tehsil.
The playground has been established at an estimated cost of Rs. 17.50 lacs, by the Rural Development Department under MGNREGA scheme.
On the occasion, DDC assured that better sports-related facilities, infrastructure and support shall be provided to the sports-loving youth in the district.
He said the facility of the playground shall provide a platform for the local youth to showcase their talent and perform effectively.
He further directed the concerned to carry out the improvement work including fencing, drainage and other related works on the ground, so that youth can utilize the facility without any hassle.
The playfield was a long pending demand of youth from village Kuzwara, Gowharpora, Kulgtreh, Nowbugh, Brarigund and Sanzipora.
On this occasion, the DDC also inaugurated a friendly cricket match between two local teams.
Among others, ACD Budgam, BDO and other concerned were present on the occasion.
The locals hailed the efforts of the District administration and RDD for creating such a facility in the area.