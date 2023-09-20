DC Ganderbal flags off Millet Walkathon from Mini-Secretariat

Ganderbal: The Department of Food Safety Ganderbal in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal today conducted an impactful Walkathon under the banner of Eat Right Millet Walkathon.

A statement said that the Walkathon was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir along with President Municipal Council Ganderbal, Advocate Mohammad Altaf from Mini-Secretariat Ganderbal in which over 400 Students of the district enthusiastically participated.

The Walkathon culminated at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal where a spectacular Yoga event was also held in which the participating students executed various Asana in a serene and calm atmosphere.

The event provided the students with a great opportunity for Physical and Mental wellbeing.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed the need for adopting healthier lifestyles and stated that the Millet Walkathon and Yoga Session were collective steps towards a healthier and happier society.