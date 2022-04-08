DC Kulgam flags off cycle race

Kulgam, Apr 8: Under the banner of ‘AzadikaAmrutMahotsav’, the District Youth Services and Sports (DYS&S) Kulgam today organized a cycle race to encourage youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
This event was flagged-off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.BilalMohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
The Cycle race started from ITI college road Chawalgam and culminated at Sports Stadium Kulgam and witnessed participation of more than 60 young students with age groups of U14, U17 and U19.
Later, a felicitation programme was organized in which the first 5 position holders in each category (U14, U17 and U19) were felicitated with medals.
Sports kits were also given to schools on the occasion for further distribution among students.
During this felicitation function,UT level YSS Cup Volley ball winner’s team Kulgam was also felicitated and sports kits were also provided to them.