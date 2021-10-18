DC Kulgam flags-off Trekking expedition

Kulgam: A group of 72 Students wastoday flagged-off by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat for a trekking expedition from Mini-Secretariat here.

The event was organized by District Youth Services and Sports Department Kulgam and as many as 72 boys from 06 Zones of district are taking part in the trekking programme. These boys are scheduled to explore the areas of Pahalgam during this 05 days trekking programme