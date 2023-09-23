DC Kulgam inaugurates provincial level Inter-District Cricket Tournament

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today inaugurated provincial level Inter-District Cricket Tournament for girls organized by of Youth Services & Sports Department.

Speaking on this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the department's initiative for organizing and hosting such events which are easing the government's initiative for having Nasha Mukht Bharat by engaging youth in sports events.

The sports department, DC said, is at the forefront of the government's many initiatives of getting the best out of the human resource dividend, especially for youth.

The DC said that the government is focused on promoting sports. He maintained that sports activities have a significant impact on the social, physical and mental development of youth. He added that games inculcate sportsmanship qualities among participants which enable them to lead a successful life. District Youth Services & Sports Officer Kulgam Mushtaq Ahmad Pampori and other officials were present on the occasion.

After the Inaugural ceremony, matches were played at different venues in Kulgam viz Sports Stadium HC Gam Kulgam and Sports Stadium Kulgam.

At Sports Stadium Kulgam, the first match was played between Bandipora & Shopian. Bandipora won the toss and chose the field first. Shopian set the target of 81 in 12 overs, Bandipora chasing the target and won the match by 5 wickets.