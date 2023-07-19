DC Srinagar felicitates winners of Carrom Championship
Srinagar, July 19: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad AijazAsad Wednesday presided over the concluding ceremony of Srinagar Carrom Championship 2023-24 here at Indoor Sports Complex.
A statement said that the Championship which began on July 18 was organised by J&K Carrom Association in association with District Srinagar Carrom Association and in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council under the banner of My Youth My Pride.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, who attended the event as the Chief Guest in his speech highlighted the importance of sports activities in the development of the physical and mental health of one and all.
DC said involving a unique combination of strategic thinking and physical fitness, carrom remains one of the most popular sporting and recreational activities and is indeed an important part of our culture.
DC said Administration attaches a special priority to the well-being of our youth through sports activities, and all possible steps are taken to provide a world-class sports platform to young talent so that they perform at national and international level competitions.
He also hailed the organisers for holding the event that provides the perfect opportunity for our local players to showcase and further harness their skills.
During the two-day event as many as 74 matches were played between Cadets, Sub-Juniors, Juniors and Senior categories in both Boys and Girls, Men and Women respectively. Around 185 players from different Schools, Colleges and Clubs took part in the event from all over the District Srinagar.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner felicitated the participants including winners of the Carrom Championship with Medals and Trophies.
Among others, the concluding ceremony was attended by the Manager SK-Indoor Sports Complex, President, J&K Carrom Association, other concerned Officers, and parents of the participant players.