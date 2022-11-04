DC Srinagar inaugurates Sqay Martial Arts Championship

Srinagar, Nov 4: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad AijazAsad Friday inaugurated the 23rd J&K level Sqay Martial Art Championship for Boys and Girls here at Indoor Sports Complex Pologround in an impressive function organized by District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar in association with Sqay Federation of India.
As many as 1650 players representing all 20 Districts of Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the Championship that commenced today and shall conclude on November 7.
While declaring the Championship open, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of sports activities and said Martial Art is a fundamental sports activity that involves unleashing human potential. He urged participants to take benefit from the sports facilities created in the district.
The DC said all possible measures are being taken to ensure the best sports platform at par with the Olympic level including Fencing, Shooting, etc. He also assured every possible support to the young sports players so that they can exhibit their talent at different national and international level competitions.
The DC lauded the efforts of the organizers for such initiatives and hoped that the Youth Services & Sports Department will carry forward the legacy of channelizing the sports talent of youth across J&K. He announced that the District Administration will provide funds for the procurement of Martial Art equipment.
The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the participating players/teams representing different Districts in the mega tournament.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner administered a pledge to the players and all participants regarding Drug-Free J&K.
District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Balbir Singh and other senior officers and officials of the Department were also present on this occasion.