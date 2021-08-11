DDC Srinagar reviews development/up-gradation of Sports infrastructure in Schools

On the occasion, the DDC held interaction with Principals of all the Higher Secondary Schools of the district and received first hand appraisal of the sports facilities. The concerned Principals projected their requirements/demands for up-gradation and development of sports infrastructure in their respective Schools.

Stressing on officers to ensure better sports facilities for the youth in the district, the DC emphasized for providing adequate sports platforms to them so that they can exhibit their hidden talent and potential in a better way, besides excel at national and international competitions. The DDC directed the District Sports Officer to provide Table Tennis facilities in all Girls Higher Secondary Schools on priority. He also asked him to undertake the works for earth filling of sports fields in schools wherever required.

He also instructed to conduct a survey regarding sports infrastructure of all Higher Secondary Schools in the district and submit DPRs at the earliest so that necessary funding and other support is provided for timely completion of works.

The chair was informed that the Sports department has set a target of engaging one lakh youth in different sports activities across the district. It was also given out that recently various zonal level sports competitions were held and inter zone sports events shall start from August 10 and the participants would be felicitated on August 15. The Officers of Sports Council were directed to share all sports related projects with the office of Deputy Commissioner to avoid any reputation and overlapping of works.

The Executive Engineer Sports Council informed the chair that 17 different projects under development of Sports infrastructure including Indoor Badminton facility, multipurpose Sports hall, Khel Bhawan were taken up during current fiscal, out of which 17 projects have been completed while 3 projects are nearing completion. The DDC directed the officers to speed up the pace of all works and complete them within set timelines. The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, District Youth Service and Sports Officer, Balbir Singh and Executive Engineer Sports Council besides Principals of all Higher Secondary Schools of Srinagar district.