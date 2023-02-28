DEAF NATIONAL SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP | J&K players shine, bag 6 medals

Srinagar: J&K deaf players shined in the National Deaf Sports Championship held in Madhya Pradesh from February 15 to 19.
The 25th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship and 8th National Deaf Junior Sports Championship was organised by the All India Sports Council of Deaf in Madhya Pradesh.
In the event, J&K players brought laurels for the Union Territory by bagging six gold medals.
In Judo, J&K bagged four gold medals in various categories. Rakesh Singh Vishal Khajuria, Nabeel Ahmad Dar and Shika Kumari bagged gold medals in their respective categories.
In the Junior athletic competition, Salman Ramzan bagged two gold medals for J&K in Shot Put and Javelin.
General Secretary, All Jammu and Kashmir Sports Association of Deaf, Gulshan has hailed players for their brilliant performance.