Deptt of Physical edu wins CUK’s inter departmental tournament

Ganderbal: The finals of the Central University of Kashmir inter departmental T-20 Cricket Tournament was played between the department of Physical Education and department of Education at Gadoora stadium here on Wednesday.

Batting first, the department of Physical Education scored 152 runs. For the department, Amir Hassan Khan scored 68 runs while Hilal Ahmad scored 50.

In reply the department of Education was bundled out for only 68 runs. For the department of Physical Education, Dr. Muhammad Muzamil Shah was a standout bowler. He took four wickets for just 9 runs. Amir Hassan Khan was adjudged as man of the match while as. Aasif Manzoor Wagay of the department of Physical Education was adjudged man of the tournament for his stupendous run.