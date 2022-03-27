DFA Srinagar holds meeting

Srinagar, Mar 27: District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar held its meeting at its Abi Guzar office here on Saturday.
The meeting was chaired by Association President Fayaz Ahmad Sofi and was attended by its executive body members and officials.
In the meeting discussion about upcoming activities and programmes was held. The registration process for the upcoming season was also discussed. In the meeting issue of non-payment of dues by a known club to players and support staff was also discussed. In the meeting, the discussion was also held on the upcoming election of the J&K Football Association.