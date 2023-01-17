DGP declares 18th football tournament closed | ‘Engaging youth in positive activities will promote peace in J&K’

According to the statement, speaking on the occasion, the DGP appreciated ADGP armed and his team, JK Football Association and Sports Counsel in organising the mega event successfully. He congratulated the winner and runner-up teams and also appreciated the overwhelming participation of teams in the tournament. He said that youth participating in positive activities would surely contribute in furthering the peace in J&K. He informed that 41 teams participated in this 18th edition of the tournament. DGP said that football is very popular in J&K and desired that barring the teams from government organizations each team should get sponsored for making this game even bigger. Referring to the kids who were playing football during the closing ceremony, the DGP said that future athletes are surely in the making.

The DGP said that J&K Police has been organising this tournament in memory of our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the Nation and safeguarding the interests of the people and added that remembering them is the duty of every citizen. While paying rich tributes to the fallen heroes, the DGP said that JK Police will always stand with the families of the martyrs.