DGP declares 18th football tournament closed | ‘Engaging youth in positive activities will promote peace in J&K’

Srinagar, Jan 17: The closing ceremony of the 18th Martyrs’ Memorial Football championship was today held at TRC Football Ground Srinagar. Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
According to the statement, speaking on the occasion, the DGP appreciated ADGP armed and his team, JK Football Association and Sports Counsel in organising the mega event successfully. He congratulated the winner and runner-up teams and also appreciated the overwhelming participation of teams in the tournament. He said that youth participating in positive activities would surely contribute in furthering the peace in J&K. He informed that 41 teams participated in this 18th edition of the tournament. DGP said that football is very popular in J&K and desired that barring the teams from government organizations each team should get sponsored for making this game even bigger. Referring to the kids who were playing football during the closing ceremony, the DGP said that future athletes are surely in the making.
The DGP said that J&K Police has been organising this tournament in memory of our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the Nation and safeguarding the interests of the people and added that remembering them is the duty of every citizen. While paying rich tributes to the fallen heroes, the DGP said that JK Police will always stand with the families of the martyrs.
In his welcome address, ADGP Armed thanked the DGP for gracing the ceremony and briefed about the fixtures and participation of teams in the tournament. He also thanked the players, spectators, media persons, and associated partners for making the event a success. He said that the tournament is organised by JK Police every year in memory of those brave officials who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. He said that the tournament was first started in the year 1998.
Speaking to the media the DGP said that JK Police has been organising this event for a very long time now to remember J&K Police martyrs. This edition of the tournament ended some days back and due to some reasons the closing ceremony was held today during which prizes and trophies were distributed.
Worth to mention that the final of the tournament was played between FC-1 and AG’s Office XI at Synthetic Turf TRC Football Ground Srinagar on the 6th of this month. AG’s Office XI won the match by 1:0 goals. The Lone goal was scored by Shakir Ahmad, Jersey No-24 who was awarded man of the Match for his excellent performance in the match.
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattoo, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed, Shahid Mehraj, DIG IRP Kashmir, Abdul Qayoom, President DFA, Bashir Ahmad Malik, General Secretary JKFA, Prof. B A Shah, Chairman JKFA, Wasim Aslam, all COs of Kashmir Based IR, AP Battalions, SSP Srinagar and other officers were present on the occasion.