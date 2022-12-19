DGP declares open 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 championship in Kathua

Jammu, Dec 19: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today declared open a month-long 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 Championship at Sports Stadium Kathua.
According to a statement issued here, ADGP Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, DIG Admin PHQ Sara Rizvi, DC Kathua Rahul Panday, SSP Kathua RC Kotwal, CO IRP 19th BN Benam Tosh, AIG Training & Policy JS Johar, Principal PTS Kathua Roop Raj Bhagat, AIG (Communication) PHQ, Manoj Kumar, Vice Principal PTS Kathua Ranjit Singh, President of Shaheed Welfare Committee Kathua Ravinder Salathia and members, families of martyrs and a huge gathering of sports lovers attended the inaugural function.
Addressing the occasion, the DGP said that the people of the Kathua district have always overwhelmingly supported every sports activity held here.
He appreciated the role of the Shaheed Welfare Committee Kathua and the sponsors of the tournament in organising tournaments of this scale. DGP said that 11 teams out of 16 are from different states in north India.
“This shows the kind of popularity this tournament has been able to generate. Stressing for making the tournament even bigger, the DGP desired that each team should get sponsored.”
He said that besides this tournament J&K Police has been organising different tournaments and events in memory of our Bravehearts across the UT and informed that shortly a martyrs memorial football tournament is scheduled to commence in Srinagar.
Paying tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police personnel, the DGP said that the number of Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives protecting the interests of the nation itself shows the capability of J&K Police in leading from the front in any situation. He said that over the last three decades Jammu and Kashmir Police fought every challenge with grit and courage.
The ADGP Jammu in his address said that the relationship of the Police and the public is very strong in Kathua district and the people of Kathua have always supported J&K Police endeavours in organizing sports events. He appreciated the participation of all the teams and said that the participation of outside UT teams has increased the level of competition. The ADGP said that the tournament is being organized every year in memory of our martyrs and added that looking after the families of our martyrs has always been the utmost priority of J&K Police. He also thanked the UT government for renaming the schools and other important places in the name of martyrs.
The welcome address was presented by SSP Kathua, R.C Kotwal & the vote of thanks was presented by Ravinder Slathia.
In this championship, sixteen times viz Life Care Lucknow, Gurgaon SPJ XI, Haryana Cricket Academy, Run Star Delhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri Cricket Club Delhi, Amigos Panipat, Jalandhar Sports Club Xi, Sabi Cricket Club Hoshiarpur, Krishnam 11 Amritsar, Vicky Cricket Club Pathankot, DPS Himachal, GSI Tiger Srinagar, Game Changer Jammu, KKR Marheen, District Kathua Cricket Association, Jammu & Kashmir Police are taking part in the tournament. The inaugural match was played between Sabi Cricket Club and Haryana Cricket Academy.