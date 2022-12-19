DGP declares open 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 championship in Kathua

The ADGP Jammu in his address said that the relationship of the Police and the public is very strong in Kathua district and the people of Kathua have always supported J&K Police endeavours in organizing sports events. He appreciated the participation of all the teams and said that the participation of outside UT teams has increased the level of competition. The ADGP said that the tournament is being organized every year in memory of our martyrs and added that looking after the families of our martyrs has always been the utmost priority of J&K Police. He also thanked the UT government for renaming the schools and other important places in the name of martyrs.

The welcome address was presented by SSP Kathua, R.C Kotwal & the vote of thanks was presented by Ravinder Slathia.