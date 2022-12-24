DGP declares open 18th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football tournament at Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 23: The 18th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Football Association was declared open at Bakhshi Stadium, Srinagar by Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh who was the chief guest at the inaugural function.
ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Headquarters PHQ MK Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed/ IR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal,AIsG of PHQ Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP/IRP battalions, Chairman J&K Football Association Wasim Aslam, General Secretary JKFA B A Shah, members of JK Sports Council and other civil, police officers were present on the occasion.
At the very outset, a two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the J&K Police martyrs.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that this championship is being organised in memory of those Bravehearts of J&K Police who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for the integrity & sovereignty of the nation.
“Martyrs never die, they are immortal”, the DGP said, adding that remembering the martyrdom of our personnel is important for the department as well as for the people and organising different sports activities are aimed to pay our tributes to them.
He said that J&K Police Parivar always stands with the families of martyrs and is running different welfare schemes for their assistance.
The DGP expressed his happiness on witnessing the enthusiasm and energy of the teams participating as well as of a large number of gathering which includes young children who have come from different areas to witness the football tournament despite the cold. He said that football is very famous in Kashmir and this game is witnessing an increase in its followers each passing year.
“I am overwhelmed to see that the number of participating teams in the championship has reached 40”, he said, adding that participating teams are from different areas of J&K which is an achievement in itself. Referring to the Kathua Martyrs T-20 Cricket Tournament, the DGP hoped that in the next year football teams from other States/UTs would participate in the championship adding that playing with different teams will enhance the quality of football here. The DGP then distributed kits including 200 footballs on the occasion.