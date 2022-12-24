DGP declares open 18th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football tournament at Srinagar

Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that this championship is being organised in memory of those Bravehearts of J&K Police who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for the integrity & sovereignty of the nation.

“Martyrs never die, they are immortal”, the DGP said, adding that remembering the martyrdom of our personnel is important for the department as well as for the people and organising different sports activities are aimed to pay our tributes to them.