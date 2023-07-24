DGP declares open 19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament

Speaking on the occasion the DGP while paying homage to the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifice of their lives for the peace of the Jammu and Kashmir and security of its citizens and above all for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation dedicated the eventful inaugural function of the tournament to the martyrs and said they will be remembered forever.

He said that organising and conducting different sports events in a calendar year are JKPs' continuous endeavours to provide opportunities to the youth. This is 3rd such big event being organised in Srinagar this year by J&K Police, he added.