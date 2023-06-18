DGP declares open Jashn-e-Dal 2023

Declaring open the festival, the Director General of Police, J&K, said that the word celebration comes to the fore itself when we speak of the Dal Lake and what could be better than to celebrate water sports activities Jashn-e-dal in the Dal Lake which is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other associations & clubs since very long. He said that after the successful conduct of the G20 summit, the Dal Lake is looking more attractive and I am very happy that the Jashn-e-dal festival has been organised after a gap of one year, he added.

He hoped that the number of Dal lovers would get bigger and bigger with each passing day