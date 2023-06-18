DGP declares open Jashn-e-Dal 2023

Srinagar, June 17: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh declared open a 3-day Water Sports festival ‘Jashn-e-Dal 2023’ today at a function held at SKICC Back Lawn.
The event is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme.
Special.DsG RR Swain, A K Choudhary, ADsGP, SJM Gillani, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar, IGP B S Tuti, DsIGSujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, ShahidMehraj, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Abdul Qayoom, JavidIqbalMatoo, JK Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, Tariq Ahmad Ghani vice president, DrBurhanBazaz president Rowing Association J&K and other members, DrBilkis Mir and other senior police and civil officers, SSsP of different wings, AIsG of PHQ, Commandants of different battalions were present on the occasion.
Declaring open the festival, the Director General of Police, J&K, said that the word celebration comes to the fore itself when we speak of the Dal Lake and what could be better than to celebrate water sports activities Jashn-e-dal in the Dal Lake which is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other associations & clubs since very long. He said that after the successful conduct of the G20 summit, the Dal Lake is looking more attractive and I am very happy that the Jashn-e-dal festival has been organised after a gap of one year, he added.
He hoped that the number of Dal lovers would get bigger and bigger with each passing day
The DGP said that the Dal Lake has not only attracted its lovers from all around the world with its beauty and charm but it has helped and supported a number of our youth to hone their water sports talent which they successfully exhibited in different competitions at national and international level.
He congratulated all the players who have excelled in different water sports games at different levels and also lauded the role of the Water Sports Association, he added that Jammu and Kashmir Police has worked as the backbone for providing support and assistance to the water sports association and assured that JKP will continue its support by providing different platforms.
Speaking to the media, the DGP said that under its Civic Action Programme, J&K Police organise and sponsors several sports activities and Jashn-e-dal is one of the activities which is being celebrated like a Urs along with youth and children and water sports association. He said that it is aimed to provide a platform and opportunity for youth to showcase their talent at national and international levels.
Earlier, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Geelani welcomed the Chief Guest, Civil and Police Officers, participants, school children and media and thanked them for making the inaugural function a success. Giving details of the events being conducted by the J&K Armed Police, the ADGP said that Jashn-e-dal is the first event of the current year. He said that the Jashn-e-dal event has played an important role in promoting water sports.
He said that last year over 12000 sports persons and athletes participated in major four events organised by J&K Police and hoped that the number would increase this year. He said that during the 3-day event of Jashn-e-dal over 600 water sports athletes will participate in 20 different events.