DGP J&K, Director IB inaugurate All India Police Football Championship

Srinagar, Mar 12: The Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh and Director IB Tapan Kumar Deka inaugurated the 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at Bakshi Stadium, here on Sunday.
In the event 42 teams from across the Country are participating which includes 34 men and 8 women teams. The matches would be played at multiple venues in Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Tapan Kumar Deka said that it is indeed a matter of great privilege for him to witness the opening ceremony of the championship, for which he expressed his gratitude to DGP J&K and the organising Committee for the opportunity.
DGP said that the All India Police Sports Control Board organises 40 events in 18 clusters across the country in a year in which 13000 Policemen and sportspersons participate adding that it is a matter of great satisfaction that the popularity and participation of these events have witnessed an exponential increase and has provided a platform to excel the performances due to which many policemen now have won medals at National and International levels.
Paying tribute to the B N Mullik, he said that this Football championship is named after him as he was a great dynamic leader and a visionary. Tapan Kumar congratulated J&K Police for conducting the event in a befitting manner. He said that J&K Police has remained at the forefront in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
DGP J&K, in his address, thanked Director IB for gracing the event and said that his presence in the opening ceremony has been a very encouraging factor for the participants.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far organised 14 events of this stature and this is the third occasion that the All India Football Championship is being hosted by JK Police before this, J&K Police has also hosted its 49th and 66th editions. He further said that JK Police has organised events in almost every sports category including hockey, water sports, golf etc.
While welcoming all the participating teams of the event, DGP said that besides fighting for the title, this is a great opportunity for the players to see and enjoy the nature and culture of this beautiful valley.
Singh said Jammu and Kashmir Police has been organising events across Jammu and Kashmir throughout the year and added that all events are witnessing huge participation. He said that a few days ago, a Marathon “Run for Peace” was organised in Jammu in which around 4000 people of different age groups participated and added that events like Pedal for Peace organised in Kashmir also witnessed massive participation.
He informed that after the COVID period, around 70 thousand youth participated in the event organised by J&K Police. He wished good luck to all the participating teams for the event.
In his welcome address ADGP Armed, J&K SJM Gillani welcomed all the dignitaries for gracing the event and said that hosting this prestigious event is a proud moment for J&K Police.
He said that football is quite popular in J&K and to promote it further, J&K Police is going to organise a mega sports event every year in Srinagar adding that this year’s championship witnessed the participation of 41 teams.