DHAKA LEAGUE | All-Round Parvez Rasool shines again

Srinagar: J&K's International cricketer Parvez Rasool continues to shine with both bat and ball in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division League.
Currently, the top wicket-taker of the league scored a blistering unbeaten fifty and took three wickets on Wednesday against Legends of Rupganj. In the match, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Legends of Rupganj by 59 runs via the DLS method.
Batting first Sheikh Jamal scored 350 run total for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Former J&K skipper, Parvez Rasool scored an unbeaten 51-run knock from mere 25 balls. He hit five fours and three sixes during his inning.
In reply Legends of Rupganj were 255/7 when bad weather stopped play. Parvez Rasool again shined for his team with the ball, taking three wickets in his 10 overs.
Dhaka Premier Division League is the top List-A league of Bangladesh in which International stars from India, Pakistan and other nations also participate.
So far Parvez Rasool has emerged as the top wicket-taker in the league with 31 wickets from 15 matches with an average of 17. He has also scored 215 runs in 11 innings with an average of 36.