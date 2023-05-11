DHAKA LEAGUE | All-Round Parvez Rasool shines again

Srinagar: J&K's International cricketer Parvez Rasool continues to shine with both bat and ball in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division League.

Currently, the top wicket-taker of the league scored a blistering unbeaten fifty and took three wickets on Wednesday against Legends of Rupganj. In the match, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Legends of Rupganj by 59 runs via the DLS method.

Batting first Sheikh Jamal scored 350 run total for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Former J&K skipper, Parvez Rasool scored an unbeaten 51-run knock from mere 25 balls. He hit five fours and three sixes during his inning.