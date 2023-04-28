Dhaka Premier League | Parvez Rasool emerges as top wicket-taker

ParvezRasool who plays for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in Bangladesh’s top List-A format tournament, has taken 23 wickets so far in the league from 11 matches he has played. He is standing at the top of the wicket-takers list followed by Robuilhaq who jas also bagged 23 wickets.

Not only with the ball, but Parvez has also been brilliant with the bat in the tournament as well. He played two match-winning unbeaten knocks for his side with last-ball finishes. His knock of an unbeaten 48 against Gazi Group’s lonely fight from Parvez led the side to win on the last ball of the match. Apart from that Parvez’s highest score in the tournament so far is 68, he has taken four-wicket hauls twice.