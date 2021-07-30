Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina on historic Olympic win

Tokyo: She delivered a thoroughly clinical performance to ensure an Olympic medal on debut but Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) on Friday said she stepped into the ring against former world champion Nien-Chin Chen without a concrete plan as she knew just a fearless approach would be enough.
The 23-year-old Assam boxer was smiling ear-to-ear after making the semifinals but also well aware that the task is only half done.
"Isi ladki se 4 baar haar chuki hun (I had lost to her four time earlier), all I wanted to do was prove a point to myself by being fearless against her. I was just looking for revenge," she said with a wide grin in an online media interaction.
"I enjoyed myself in this bout, khul ke khela. There was no strategy, no plan. I knew her from before, the plan wasn't even needed," she added.
"In today's bout the key was that I didn't take any pressure, it would have been counter-productive. I only tried to give my 100 per cent."
The boxer, who has matched the Olympic performance of legends Vijender Singh and M C Mary Kom, will face reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the last-four stage on August 4.
"I have a few days, I will see her videos and figure out what to do with her," she said.
But she was averse to dwell too much on her struggles as she said it would be more appropriate to talk about her journey after she has actually completed her campaign, preferably with a gold medal.
"I will say even thank you to people after the final. Abhi kya bolun. Medal to bas gold hota hai, let me get that first," she said. The Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh, who joined her during the interaction, lauded her fearlessness but Borgohain was candid enough to admit that she wasn't always like this.
"I was not fearless, I used to get scared but dheere, dheere dar khatam hua. I used to be scared before stepping into the ring. But now I have started believing in myself, I have stopped caring about what others say, that's how I became fearless," she said."