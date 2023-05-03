DIG IRP declares Kabaddi tournament open

Srinagar, May 3: The Kabaddi tournament organised by IRP 18th Bn under CAP was declared open by DIG AP/IRP Range Jammu NishaNathyal, at Gulshan Ground Jammu on Wednesday.

NishaNathyal along with SSP Kulbir Singh-CO IRP 18th Bn interacted with the players and wished them all the best on behalf of J&K Police.