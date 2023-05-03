DIG IRP declares Kabaddi tournament open

Srinagar, May 3: The Kabaddi tournament organised by IRP 18th Bn under CAP was declared open by DIG AP/IRP Range Jammu NishaNathyal, at Gulshan Ground Jammu on Wednesday.
NishaNathyal along with SSP Kulbir Singh-CO IRP 18th Bn interacted with the players and wished them all the best on behalf of J&K Police.
In the event, eight teams are participating, including Jammu United Club, Tanda Tiger Akhnoor, GarhiKabaddi Club Udhampur, MA Stadium Club, Kabaddi Club Kathua, ParagwalKabaddi Club, Conquer Kabaddi Club Vijaypur and Shaheed DBP Sports Club RS Pura.
The tournament will be played on a knock-out basis and a handsome cash reward will be given at the closing ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, CO IRP 18th Bn said that the main objective of organising this event is to prevent youth from falling prey to the deadly drug menace and to channel their energy in the right direction besides bridging a gap between police and the public.