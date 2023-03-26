DIPR releases 13th Episode of ‘Inspire Gen Z’ with Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina in a candid interview with the host of the show Rashid Andrabi, has shared his experiences as a cricketer, his journey and his emotional connection with Jammu & Kashmir, Suresh Raina was born and brought up in Lucknow but his family belongs to Rainawari area of Kashmir.

In the conversation, Suresh Raina talked about his areas of interest and said that he loves singing, cooking and spending time with the kids.

While talking about the bad phase of his life after he got a knee injury in 2005, Raina said that the one-year of rehab period after my surgery was the toughest part of my cricket life. I remained positive and learnt a lot from my father and successfully came out of that difficult phase. My father was my coach, friend and much more to me, he guided me throughout this difficult time, Raina added.