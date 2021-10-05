Director Sports flags-off girl trekkers for expedition

Srinagar: Director Youth Services and Sports Department J&K Gazanfar Ali flagged-off girl student trekkers for a residential trekking camp from the premises of Youth Hostel here.

The camp consists of girl students from different schools of district Srinagar. The five days residential trekking camp is organised by Youth Services and Sports office Srinagar. On the occasion, Director YSS advised the students to enjoy their life to the fullest in nature's beautiful spot Pahalgam. Gazanfar Ali stressed also upon the students to avoid much mobile usage and to go through the history of Pahalgam and the Alumni trekkers and other adventurists.