Director Sports hoists National Flag at Sports Complex

Srinagar: Director Youth Services and Sports J&K Subash C Chibber after hoisting National Flag at Sports Complex Wazir Bagh here gave the ‘Rashtriya Salute’ to the National Flag. He, later on, addressed the officers and officials of the Department.

A statement said that Director in his speech highlighted the role of Union and J&K UT Governments in tapping and channelising sports talent of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

He further said that every possible step is being taken to develop world-class sports infra for the sports lovers and players of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also administered the oath of Panch Pran to all the participants of the function.

Joint Director Kashmir of the Department Waseem Raja, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone ZPEOS, PELs, PEMs, PETs, REKs, NYCs and other members of the field staff were present in the programme which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K. Proceedings were conducted by Muzaffar Ahmed.