Director Sports inaugurates Provincial Level Volleyball Tourney

Joint Director (Kashmir) of the Department Waseem Raja while lavishing praise on the participants of the tournament has said that seeing young boys and girls taking part in sports activities in large numbers is a welcome move and we hope that the wonderful parents of these talented kids would keep supporting their children in taking part in the sports and games of their choice.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone, Zonal Physical Education Officers and other field staff of the Department was also present on this occasion.

Pertinently all the districts of the Kashmir province are participating in this mega event in all three age groups. The Competitions under the age group of 17 & 19 years Boys in the same discipline are being conducted at S P College Volleyball Turf. The volleyball tournament is a preparatory exercise for selecting the best teams for participation in Inter-Division and finally national-level competitions.

Meanwhile, District U/14 Volleyball Team of Baramullah won the final match defeating Pulwama. Similarly U/17 Boys final was won by Ganderbal who defeated Baramulla while as U/19 finale was clinched by Kupwara defeating District volleyball team of Kulgam.