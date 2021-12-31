Director YSS reviews arrangements for National Youth Festival

Jammu, Dec 31: Director Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Gazanfar Ali on Friday reviewed the arrangements for selecting and preparing the contingent of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming National Youth Festival 2022 scheduled to be held at Puducherry from January 12 to January 16.
The selection and preparation process for the J&K contingent will take place at Zorawar Auditorium, the University of Jammu from January 1 to January 6, before the contingent is flagged off for the National Youth Festival on a concluding day, YSS statement said.
Director YSS said that various committees have been framed for the smooth and successful conduct of the preparatory camp of the J&K contingent.
Earlier, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports (K), Bashir Ahmed also took stock of the arrangements through a virtual meeting, which was attended by the Conveners of all the Committees.
Gazanfar Ali said that events like National Youth Festival provide an opportunity for the youth to showcase their cultural and other allied skills, besides providing the opportunity to exchange culture, learn new languages, know about the cultural ethos of other States, UT's and make new friends, the statement said.