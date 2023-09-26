District Adminstration Ganderbal organises Swachhta Run

The participants were received by the DC along with other dignitaries at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal and felicitated the meritorious athletes.

Among the top three winners, Gulbadin Hikmatyar of GDC Ganderbal bagged the first position and was awarded with the cash prize of Rs 10000. The second Position was bagged by Aadil Nazir of GDC Ganderbal who received a cash prize of Rs 5000. The Third Position was bagged by Hashim Riyaz of BHSS Lar who received a cash prize of Rs 3000.

The DC congratulated all the participants, especially the position holders for taking part in the event which was aimed to make people aware of cleanliness and urged all participants to take the message of cleanliness among citizens. He highlighted the significance of keeping our environment free from pollution for a healthier society and sought the cooperation of all to make Ganderbal garbage-free.