District Bandipora Volleyball Championship begins

Bandipora: Under the banner of Volleyball Association Jammu and Kashmir and sponsorship of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, District Bandipora Volleyball Association on Thursday organised District Volleyball Championship at Nadihal, here.

A statement said that a total of 13 teams across the district are participating in the Championship. Padma Shri Faisal Ali Dar was the chief guest. He appreciated the efforts of the Volleyball Association towards the youth of remote areas.

In inaugural match, Ultimate Volleyball Club Shadipora outplayed Khnusa Volleyball Club by straight 2-0 (24-22, 26-24) sets in a tough contest.