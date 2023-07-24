District Budgam Squash Championship commences

Srinagar, July 24: District Budgam Squash Championship 2023 was declared open by President Jammu and Kashmir Squash Rackets Association, Asif Bashir today at Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium.
A statement said that the championship is being organised by District Budgam Squash Rackets Association under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Squash Rackets Association and sponsored by Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.
Chief Guest Asif Bashir while speaking at the opening ceremony encouraged participating players from the Budgam district of all possible help and assured them of all facilities to be provided by the association.
He also expressed his gratitude to the Sports Council especially to Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul for her sincere efforts for the development and promotion of sports and games in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hilal Ahmad, Deputy Manager Gindun Stadium who presided function as Guest of Honour said that J&K Sports Council has made Squash Complex open for all on nominal charges to the general public especially to young students.