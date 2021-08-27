District Indoor rowing championships to be held from September 4

The championships would be organised by District Rowing Associations. District Srinagar Indoor Championship would be held on September 4 and 5 at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, Srinagar. The event would be organised by the Srinagar Rowing Association.

The District Budgam Indoor Rowing Championship would be held on September 24 and 26 at Indoor Stadium Budgam. The event would be organised by Budgam Rowing Association. The District Bandipora Indoor Rowing championship is also scheduled to be held in September. However dates for the event are yet to be confirmed.

J&K Rowing and Sculling Association has asked all the interested players to contact concerned district associations for the registration .