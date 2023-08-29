District Pulwama Softball Championship concludes

Srinagar, Aug 29: District Pulwama Softball championship concluded here at J&K Sports Council facilities Sports Stadium, Bajwani, Tral in Pulwama.
A statement said that over 270 young players from different Registered Clubs, Colleges and Schools of Pulwama District participated in Sub-Junior (Boys and Girls), Junior (Boys and Girls) and Senior (Men and Women) age groups.
Muhammad Iqbal Beigh Softball NIS Coach presided function as Guest of Honour.
Physical Director of Govt Degree College Tral, Principal of participating Schools, Physical Education Teachers of various schools and club Heads were also present as Special Guests at the valedictory ceremony.