District Samba Softball Championship concludes

Srinagar: District Samba Softball championship organised by the District Samba Softball Association under the ‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative by J&K Sports Council concluded here today at Government Higher Secondary School, Birpur Samba.

A statement said that over 160 young players from different registered clubs and schools of the Samba district participated in Sub-Junior (Boys & Girls), Junior (Boys & Girls) and Senior (Men & Women).

Waseem Raja Khan General Secretary J&K Softball Association and Veena Jamwal Sarpanch of Village Birpur presided as Guest of Honours.

Munishwar Singh Jamwal Retd Deputy Commandant, SSB, Nedan Singh Social Activist, Suraj Verma Senior Lecturer, Harvinder Singh Chief Coach of J&K Softball and Harkesh Singh Jasrotia were also present as Special Guests at the valedictory ceremony.

Former Minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia who was the chief guest on the occasion lauded the tremendous support of the association, organisers and technical team who made this event a grand success.

Chief Guest also expressed gratitude to all the technical officials, officials from different schools and clubs and media persons for their contribution towards the grand success of this event.

Slathia distributed medals, and trophies among the winner and runner-up and third-place teams and encouraged them to further upgrade their sports skill in this game.

The championship was fully sponsored by Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, the statement said.