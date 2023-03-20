District Srinagar Cycling Championship held

Srinagar, Mar 20: District Srinagar Cycling Championship was held from Nehru Park to Nishat Garden here on Sunday.
In the event, around 80 cyclists participated in various age groups in both male and female sections.
In the senior boy's category, Shah AdilAltaf secured the first position while ZaminMirza and Mujtaba bagged second and third positions respectively.
In the senior MTB category, Mir Bahjat Nawaz, AmeerShafi and Mohammad Arif bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the Under-14 girls, YumnaParvez, FarhaAhad and Nabeela Khan bagged the first three positions respectively while in the boys' Under-14 category, Haseen Jan, FariqRafiq and M Amaan bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the Under-19 boys category, ShoaibShabirBhat, Zaid Bin Zameen and Musaib Bilal Bhat bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the Youth boys category, Muhammad Shoaib, ShamasKabeer and Ahmad Bilal bagged the first three positions.