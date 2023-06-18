District Srinagar Pencak Silat championship commences at Polo Ground

Srinagar, June 17: The two-day district championship event organised by District Srinagar PencakSilat Association in collaboration with PencakSilat Association of J&K under the aegis of J&K Sports Council commenced at Indoor Hall Polo Ground Srinagar, today.
More than 790 players drawn from different schools and clubs are participating in the championship.
In-charge manager of Indoor Sports Complex, Mohammad Iqbal was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.
Besides, office bearers of the state and district association units of J&K PencakSilat Association were also present on the occasion.
Speaking at the event, M Iqbal said that the athletes of J&K have shown a considerable improvement in performance at both national and international levels. This spurt in the performance is an outcome of the availability of modern-day training facilities, coupled with the grooming of athletes on scientific lines along with the emergence of robust sports culture, he added.
“The participants shall compete in different age groups including pre-teen, sub-junior, junior in both boys and girls besides senior men and women events will also be held,” said Irfan Aziz Botta Treasurer, Indian PencakSilat Federation.
The best formers of the event will be shortlisted for the forthcoming state and national level championships to be held this year, he maintained.
Meanwhile, the first match of the three-match series between South Kashmir Sports Council Cricket Academy and Baramulla Cricket Academy was played at Jhelum Stadium Baramulla.
The Baramulla Cricket Academy after winning the toss elected to bat first. The team bundled out 154 runs in their allotted quota of 25 overs, losing all wickets in the pursuit.
Burhan bowled a brilliant spell conceding 30 runs and claiming 4 important wickets. He jolted the opponents and they were unable to recover from the damage inflicted by his tight line and seam.